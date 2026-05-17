No Key Needed to Unlock This Sassy Stamper Gate

Vicki Baker

I’ll bet they smile as soon as they see your writing (and stamping) on the envelope. Maybe they take extra care to open the envelope flap anticipating what’s inside. They might laugh or gasp or ooooh or aaaah when they see your carefully chosen design. Perhaps they wipe away a tear or two. And they might immediately phone or text you to thank you for taking the time to think of them.

Yet, despite all the joy you’re spreading to others, you may be getting a bit tired of your landscape and portrait cards; tired of using the same card base sizes, color combinations, and layouts. If so, how about creating a gate fold card like the one designed by Sassy Stamper member, Deena Barber? They are great looking and simple to make and can be used for any occasion just by changing the sentiments and images!

So, what’s a gate fold card? It’s a card that opens in the middle instead of at the side. It consists of a rectangular piece of card stock folded inwards from both sides, creating two flaps that meet at the center. These side flaps are then opened outward creating a card that opens like a gate.

The two front panels are held closed with a removable belly band (or in other cases, a sliding lock, a tied ribbon, or a locking die cut shape). There’s nothing more satisfying than the reveal when the belly band slides off, the card opens up, and the personal message inside is unlocked.

This is a simple and elegant design you’ll love recreating over and over. The best part? It looks fancy, but for new card makers, it’s a shockingly simple design requiring no complicated measurements, and for seasoned paper crafters, it’s something with that wow factor.

Looking for just pure card fun and new designs to try out? Come join Sassy Stampers in the CATC on the third Saturday of the month at 10 a.m. where we offer structured creativity through monthly kits, step-by-step tutorials, and new techniques while connecting you with a community of fellow crafters. For more information contact club president, Debbie Warrick, at 214-668-9441 or debbiew02@verizon.net.