Lady Niners Support Youth Golf

Betty Davis

The Wildhorse Lady Niners have announced that they will support First Tee—Fort Worth as their selected charity for the June 2026 quarterly meeting, continuing a strong community tradition of giving back through the game of golf. First Tee—Fort Worth is a youth development organization that enables kids to build the strength of character that empowers them through a lifetime of new challenges. By seamlessly integrating the game of golf with a life skills curriculum, active learning experiences that build inner strength, self-confidence, and resilience are created that kids can incorporate in everything they do.

The Lady Niners are inviting residents in the community and fellow golfers to contribute gently used golf equipment and/or monetary donations to benefit local youth participating in First Tee programs. Donations being accepted include clubs, bags, balls, gloves, tees, and other usable golf items.

All donated golf items may be dropped off at the Pro Shop between the hours of 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. each day, where they will be collected and prepared for delivery to First Tee—Fort Worth.

You would like to help this effort, but you don’t have golf equipment to donate? No problem! You can still support the mission of First Tee! Residents interested in contributing are encouraged to participate by making a financial gift of any amount by check. Checks are to be made payable to First Tee—Fort Worth and may be placed in the box marked WLN in the office at the Pro Shop during normal working hours. The last day to drop your gift off is Monday, June 8.

Robson Ranch Wildhorse Golf Club has a longstanding commitment to supporting First Tee—Fort Worth, and the Robson Ranch Men’s Golf Association (MGA) has also played an active role by collecting donations amassed in the Cart Barn for the kids.

Through this initiative, the Lady Niners hope to make a meaningful impact by providing equipment and financial support to help introduce more young people to the game while fostering confidence, integrity, and opportunity.

For the Lady Niners, it’s more than just golf—it’s about investing in the next generation. We invite you to join us in this worthwhile endeavor!