Observational Learning

Peggy Puckett

Are you up for a learning opportunity? Have you ever wondered what you might be able to learn if you had the opportunity to play with a pro or maybe just someone who scores a lot better than you do?

Join in a WGA scramble and some fun. Being part of a foursome and getting paired with an A player who consistently plays bogie golf or better is like winning the lottery. It’s hard to put a price tag on the information you can gather in a three-and-a-half-hour round if you just pay attention. Watching her pre-shot routine, course management, putting setup, and something as simple as which direction to approach the green might make a difference in your own game.

The pairings are computer generated—luck of the draw. However, you stand a chance of being paired with one of our lowest handicap players or even one of the previous Club Champions. Currently, RRWGA has 10 players who carry a handicap under 16. The five remaining dates on the calendar for Tuesday league scrambles are April 22, June 24, Aug. 26, Sept. 23, and Oct. 28.

Sign up for a WGA Tuesday scramble and a fun morning of golf for only an additional $5! Come join us and experience some course observation that is practically free. RRWGA welcomes new members throughout the year. Check us out at rrwga.com.