Judy Sale

No one has to teach the ladies in the PPP (Prayer, Play, Praise) group Widows at the Well how to have a fun time while supporting and caring for each other. Their December gathering was at the Bayless-Selby House Museum, set up by Jan Cartwright. They enjoyed an 1800s high tea while learning how the high tea came to be and many other fascinating historical facts.

Their Valentine’s Day gathering was at Judy Sale’s home where lunch was enjoyed on China with silver and crystal with lots of warm fellowship. Donna Garland came furnishing all elements needed for her cookie decorating class, humor being at the top of the list! They all left with three “perfectly” decorated Valentine cookies, full tummies, and hearts warmed by friendship.