Jackie Killingsworth

The most famous and popular Oktoberfest in the world is in Munich, Germany, but this isn’t the only place that celebrates German traditions, food, and beer. Residents on the Ponderosa Ranch (aka those who live on Cartwright Drive) celebrated Oktoberfest in authentic style. The menu, straight out of the Munich Hofbräuhaus, included Oktoberfest Shiner beer (Tiffany Clayton), brats (Cheryl Jackson), sauerkraut (Lynn Daugherty), German potato salad (Rosey Ross), creamy cucumber salad (Janet Bracken), homemade apple strudel (Jill Romeo), plus much more! This was the first get-together of all the 13 neighbors currently moved in, with seven new neighbors yet to come as their homes are completed. Seating in front of Roger and Rejena Brown’s home, with the buffet line in their garage, was the perfect venue. Bob DiFonzo even came attired complete with a Bavarian hat! Until next year, Eins, zwei, g’suffa! One, two, drink up!