VU Hosting 2021 Online Gala Fundraiser to Increase Women in Government

Jane Scholz

Starting Oct. 19, Voices United will offer everyone a chance to bid on auction items and raffle prizes worth more than $30,000.

All proceeds will support Ignite, a national, non-partisan, non-profit that helps young women in Texas and around the country learn how to achieve decision-making roles in local, state, and national government.

Auction prizes include a NASCAR drive, golf in Scottsdale and several local courses, a tour of the Jack Daniel’s distillery in Nashville, a nightlife tour of Austin, and local live theater tickets. There are cooking lessons, music lessons, or cheese tasting in your home and a local wine tasting—and much more. Many items will go to two or three top bidders.

Raffle prizes include meals at many local restaurants, wine, home entertainment accessories, and a lot more.

The online raffle and auction will be easy and fun. Anyone with a credit or debit card can participate. Enter your bids online, then be notified of any competing bids and receive notice that you’ve won (or not) by email. Raffle tickets will be purchased online, and receipts will go out to you by email. And after buying one raffle ticket, you can earn more tickets at no charge by promoting the event in your social media accounts.

If you’d rather make a tax-deductible contribution, you’ll be able to do that online as well. You’ll receive a receipt for tax purposes within a few minutes of making your donation.

The auction will close, and the raffle drawing will be held on the evening of Saturday, Nov. 6. Winners will be notified by email shortly thereafter.

Look for a link to the auction/raffle website in the HOA Activities Email or the RR Message Board on Monday, Oct. 18, to participate.

Voices United is a 501(c)(3) group of Robson women supporting Ignite, a non-partisan, non-profit organization that helps young women learn about and get involved in government as elected officials or appointed public servants.