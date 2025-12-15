Paint & Palette Club Ink Ornaments Workshop

Elves Rosie, Anne, and Beverly display their dazzling creations. Judy Riffel, president of Paint & Palette, in front of her Peacock tree

Rosie Kuhn Bouse

“Shush!” whispered Santa Ann Swirczynski as she addressed her class full of happy elves on Nov. 17. “Don’t let it be known that we used ‘alcohol’ in the Indian Paint Brush Room.” The class had a blast using alcohol inks to decorate glass ornaments for family and friends. The creative juices flowed as seven jolly members of the Paint & Palette Club gathered to enjoy the class and each other. Leaving the old-time reds and greens behind, the color combinations ranged over the entire color spectrum. Participants anticipated the surprised faces as these amazing ornaments are unwrapped. Some would be stashed, ready for gifting hostesses of the multitude of holiday gatherings that occur within our merry community at Robson Ranch. Making “Merry” starts early as Paint & Palette members work to light up their neighborhoods with an assortment of specially designed, dazzling outdoor decorations. The club has also been supplying the library with a plentiful supply of complimentary artistic bookmarks, to the delight of patrons.

While ambling through the CATC building, residents might nourish their artistic souls by feasting on the lovely window displays. This community is teaming with highly creative individuals whose many and varied works of art will delight the eye and fill the heart with the holiday spirit. Paint & Palette features “Holiday and Winter” as their window’s theme. Santas and angels, winter landscapes, brightly colored birds, and even a snow leopard comprise the selection until mid-January. Bring friends and be sure to take note of this display as you tour the CATC this season.

A holiday party was enjoyed at the home of Judy Riffel on Dec. 5. In addition to the delicious appetizers, it was a twilight tour of a fine-arts museum with lights and trees a-blazing. Judy featured many exquisite paintings of serene winter landscapes, jolly Santas, and ethereal angel paintings. Her exotic cats and magnificent angel sculptures and dazzling needlepoint pillows left us in awe! Her home takes on a bright, new look each holiday season with three elegant trees: a Peacock tree, a Metallic tree, and a Norfolk Pine tree, which are all decorated to the max! If that wasn’t enough, Judy spent countless hours stitching her holiday needlepoint shirt. This depicted a mama “Santa” dog with her puppies in the back of the classic 1950s pickup truck. We all left her home in awe of her copious talents!

The Paint & Palette Club wishes you all a blessed holiday season.

Next year, you might “gift” yourself with a membership for the nominal fee of $10. Our fun classes are free to members, with an occasional small fee for supplies. Each week the Indian Paintbrush Room is open to our club members on Mondays between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. and Fridays between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.