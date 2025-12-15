Dance Club Gets the Party Started in January!

Penny Manzo

The Robson Ranch Dance Club is proud to present the Project 2 band, a multi-talented, eight-piece band specializing in classic hits from the 1980s and more! They are coming to RR Texas on Friday, Jan. 23, 2026, and showcasing their renowned musicians and vocalists, some hailing from the UNT College of Music. With a hot rhythm section and exceptional horn section, you’ll get the complete experience—lights, sound, and solid entertainment.

Some samples of their music include “Time of My Life” (Dirty Dancing), “Rock with You,” “All Night Long,” “Don’t Stop Believin’,” “The Power of Love (Back to the Future), and “Footloose,” to name a few.

It will be a bodacious, radical night of awesome music, dancing, and fun!

More info on Project 2 can be found at www.project2band.com.

Tickets will be on sale Monday, Jan. 12 (also on Jan. 14 if not sold out) from 9 to 11 a.m. in the RR clubhouse. Tickets are $30, payable to RR Dance Club.

Ready to get down on the dance floor? Don’t miss this night of amazing entertainment and phenomenal music. See you on Friday, Jan. 23!