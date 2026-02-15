Paint & Palette Club Winter Exhibit

Watercolor painting titled Resplendent Quetzal, by Mary Riewe Watercolor artist Mary Riewe with her painting Nasturtium Sunrise Paint & Palette Club at January’s “Visions Unveiled” Exhibit

Rosie Kuhn Bouse

“Visions Unveiled” was the theme of the Winter Exhibit held Jan. 11-16. Paint & Palette artists turned out to “Meet and Greet” the crowd on the last evening. Many folks perused the art gallery in the clubhouse lobby while chatting merrily with the artists. Most of the show’s artists dressed the artsy part. A few even had attire that matched their paintings.

Our featured artist for February is Mary Riewe. For the exhibit, Mary sported a designer sweatshirt bearing an embroidered image of her watercolor painting entitled Nasturtium Sunrise. The colorful, cross-stitched panel on her cozy, dressy shirt was a gift from Judy Riffel, our Paint & Palette president. Judy’s knit, cheetah-print blouse coordinated with her cat-themed paintings. Blending and sharing of talents is an example of how Paint & Palette members support, teach, and enjoy nurturing friendships among the group.

If you were to visit Mary Riewe’s home, you would revel in the many pen and ink and watercolor paintings adorning her studio wall. It is truly a treat for the eye. Her preferred subjects are taken from nature, and she has done many paintings of birds, animals, and flowers. Although she enjoyed art early in life, she really delved into classes and YouTube tutorials once retired to enhance her natural artistic ability. Mary has used her paintings as gifts for family members and friends and has donated paintings for fundraisers. Her paintings are like “her babies,” so she has no interest in selling them. She has enjoyed being a member of the Paint & Palette Club since moving to Robson Ranch in 2020 and has learned from the classes and Show and Share sessions, which are held on the second Monday of each month. At these meetings, members present projects that are either in progress or completed, to receive feedback.

Membership for the year for the Paint & Palette Club is $10. Members who attend classes are treated for free, or a small charge is collected for supplies provided. Classes are announced in the HOA Clubs and Activities emails. Many third-Monday experiences are a class or workshop. Flash Fridays are a surprise and are announced previous to the date. Sign-up in Room 103 in the CATC is required. Some classes may be open to the public for a fee but are limited in size due to space. Members receive preference. The room is open for members to work on personal projects on Mondays from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. and Fridays from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Please take time to enjoy our attractive window displays in the CATC building, as they change seasonally.