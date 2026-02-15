It’s 2026—Make a Stamping Resolution

Vicki BakeThe beginning of each year provides us with exciting opportunities to try new things and build new habits—a new chance to be, do, try, and start something amazing. But not sure where to start? Instead of the typical serious resolutions that are too hard to follow, how about transforming your New Year’s resolutions into something fun and creative? How about joining Sassy Stampers, where cardmaking is a rewarding me-time hobby that transforms simple paper crafting into personalized art?

Ready to embark on this journey of creativity and joy? At Sassy Stampers, cardmaking isn’t just a hobby—it’s also about helping and inspiring one another, teaching each other, and creating something together, just like the card we made in January, a full-panel shaker card designed by club member Debbie Warrick.

Given step-by-step instructions, the shaker card was surprisingly easy to make using just a few simple supplies. The clear window panel was filled with sparkly sequins and colorful confetti, which moved about when shaken, “Voila!,” creating a mini snow globe effect. Now, who wouldn’t love to get a card like that in the mail? A little bit interactive and a whole lot of awesome.

So, whether you’re new to cardmaking or an old pro, come explore new ways to express yourself and unleash your imagination through beautiful, handmade cards. Plan to join Sassy Stampers in the CATC on the third Saturday of the month at 10 a.m. and find joy through crafting. For more information, contact Club President Debbie Warrick at 214-668-9441 or debbiew02@verizon.net.