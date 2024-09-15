Paint & Palette Club’s Collage Workshop Sparks Creativity

Sandy Hestes

Julia Kellogg of the Paint & Palette Club recently hosted a lively, two-session workshop focused on mark-making and collages. Participants experimented with household items to create unique marks on paper using India ink, paints, and crayons. The creative process was filled with laughter and camaraderie as attendees produced one-of-a-kind collage papers. These papers were later transformed into 4×4-inch finished collages, showcasing the diverse textures and patterns achieved during the workshop.

In the second session, the focus shifted to a discussion and review of the fundamental elements of collage. Armed with just a glue stick and watercolor paper, participants swiftly assembled frame-worthy works of art. The session not only deepened their understanding of collage techniques but also inspired creativity, resulting in stunning pieces that reflected the skills and insights gained during the workshop. The event highlighted the club’s dedication to fostering creativity and community through hands-on art experiences.

Artists are in the Indian Paintbrush Room Every Monday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and during open studio on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Come by and visit.