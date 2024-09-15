Motorcycle Club: When You’re Hot, You’re Hot!

Stan Brein

The heat finally hit us in full force—the dog days of August, they are called. While it doesn’t completely suppress riding, it sure limits it. Our only excursion in August was a breakfast ride to My Café in Flower Mound. It is a comfortable restaurant with ample space and a great selection of menu items for breakfast or lunch. Steve Bouse led the group on a meandering ride through Denton, Argyle, Lantana, Bartonville, and Double Oak before winding up in Flower Mound. Sometimes it’s nice to explore the local backroads and countryside. Good food and good fellowship.

For September’s breakfast ride we traveled north to the Green Valley Café in Sanger. Scott Baker led us on the 10th through some northern Denton County backroads. There is lots of new development popping up but still plenty of great scenery.

The Robson Ranch Motorcycle Club Board will gather on Sept. 17. We will plan the club activities through next spring.

Then on Sept. 19 to 28 we have the final distance ride of the year: The Great Smoky Mountain Ride. This will be a three-day scenic ride to get there, with four days in North Carolina, and three scenic days to return. We will cover the Natchez Trace Parkway, Cherohala Skyway, Tail of the Dragon, and Great Smoky Mountains Park.

The Coats for Kids Ride comes up on Saturday, Nov. 30. Remember to get your new coat to donate. Any club member will be happy to receive your donation. And thanks to the Rose Realty Team for their support of the coat drive. They graciously allowed us to have flyers and information at the Robson Vendor Fair on Aug 24.

A big welcome to our newest club member, Vickie Bond. We look forward to riding with you and your Yamaha V-Star.

See you on the road!

Beware of cagers, and keep the rubber side down!