Passwords vs. Passkeys: What’s the Difference—and Why It Matters

R.O.S.E., Resources/Outreach to Safeguard the Elderly

For years, we’ve all used passwords to log in to our bank accounts, email, and favorite shopping sites. A password is simply a secret word or phrase you create and type in to prove it’s really you. But can your bank really tell it’s you logging in? Or is it a bad actor who stole your password?

Passwords are easy to forget, easy to reuse, and unfortunately, easy for criminals to steal.

If you’ve ever had to reset a password because you couldn’t remember whether it included a capital letter, a number, or a special symbol, you’re not alone. Many people reuse the same password across multiple accounts just to keep things simple. But that creates risk. If one account is hacked, the others can fall like dominoes.

That’s where passkeys come in.

A passkey is a newer, safer way to log in—without having to remember or type anything. Instead of a password, your device (like your smartphone, tablet, or computer) confirms it’s you. It might use your fingerprint, your face, or simply the device’s built-in security.

Think of it like this:

* A password is like a key you carry around in your pocket. Someone can steal it.

* A passkey is like a lock that only opens when it recognizes you.

When you use a passkey, there’s nothing for a scammer to guess, steal, or trick you into giving away. Even if someone sends you a fake email asking for your login information, there’s no password to hand over.

For older adults especially, passkeys can remove much of the stress of managing dozens of passwords. No more sticky notes. No more notebooks. No more frustration trying to remember which variation you used.

Most major companies now offer passkeys, including banks, email providers, and large retailers. If you see the option to “Sign in with a passkey” or “Use your device to log in,” it’s usually the safer choice.

The bottom line: passwords rely on memory. Passkeys rely on your device’s built-in protection. Whenever possible, choose the option that reduces your risk—and makes your life easier.

Sometimes, the safest technology is also the simplest.

R.O.S.E. seeks to create change by educating and providing awareness of financial scams that typically target the older adult population, with a focus on those age 60 and over. For more information and resources, visit roseadvocacy.org, email us at info@roseadvocacy.org, or call us at 602-445-7673.