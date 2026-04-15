Word of the Month: Portmanteau

David Zapatka

Coming from a tech and marketing background, sister and reader, Debbie, recognized a trend in her field that is prevalent today and suggested researching the word, portmanteau.

Portmanteau port·man·teau, port-ˈman- tō noun: a word blending the sounds and meanings of two other words

Origin and Etymology: From French portemanteau, literally “carry cloak,” a traveling bag with two compartments. The linguistic sense was popularized by Lewis Carroll in Through the Looking-Glass (1871), where Humpty Dumpty explains to Alice that words like “slithy” (lithe + slimy) are “like a portmanteau—there are two meanings packed up into one word.”

First Known Use—1871

The Art of Word Blending

Portmanteaus represent one of the most creative aspects of language evolution. Unlike simple compound words that place two complete words side by side (like “notebook” or “sunflower”), portmanteaus actually blend parts of words, creating something that sounds new while carrying traces of both original words. The magic happens when the blend feels natural, when the sounds flow together seamlessly and the combined meaning becomes immediately clear.

The Modern Explosion

The 20th and 21st centuries have seen an explosion of portmanteaus, particularly in technology, marketing and internet culture. Technology thrives on portmanteaus. “Software” itself is a blend (soft + ware, contrasting with hardware). The digital age gave us “email,” “podcast,” “webinar,” “malware” and countless others. Marketing loves portmanteaus because they’re catchy and suggest innovation.

Internet Age Innovation

Social media and meme culture have accelerated portmanteau creation. The internet rewards clever, shareable language and portmanteaus are inherently catchy. “Bromance,” “mansplaining,” “sharenting” (sharing + parenting), and “doomscrolling” (doom + scrolling) all emerged from online discourse and rapidly entered mainstream usage.

The Future of Blending

As long as new concepts emerge, speakers will create portmanteaus to name them. The next technological revolution will undoubtedly spawn new blends. What makes portmanteaus enduring is their efficiency and memorability. A good blend communicates complex ideas quickly while remaining easy to say and remember. In an age of information overload, that combination of clarity and concision (concise + precision) ensures portmanteaus will remain one of language’s most vital creative tools.

Portmanteau used in a sentence:

The word “brunch” is a classic portmanteau, combining breakfast and lunch into one meal and one word.

Tech companies love portmanteaus—”podcast” blends iPod and broadcast perfectly.

The portmanteau “smog” so effectively captures smoke plus fog that many people don’t realize it’s a blend at all.

Portmanteau used in Published Sources:

“The portmanteau has become a favorite device of marketers, tech innovators and internet culture.”—The Atlantic

Classic portmanteaus:

Motel: motor + hotel; Spork: spoon + fork

Modern & Tech portmanteaus:

Brexit: British + exit; Podcast: iPod + broadcast; Blog: web + log; Webinar: web + seminar

Please submit your favorite portmanteaus or any word you may like to share, along with your insights and comments, to dzapatka@wbhsi.net.