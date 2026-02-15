Pawty, Pillows, and Positive Training—A Big Day for Happy Tails

Lorraine Wilson

Jan. 10 was an engaging and memorable day for members of the Happy Tails Dog Club, blending education, celebration, and a preview of an exciting year ahead.

The day began at 10:30 a.m. in the CATC building with guest speakers Brandon Novak and his wife Audi, owners of Canine Dimensions In-Home Dog Training. The couple shared an informative presentation highlighting the benefits of positive, in-home dog training methods. Their approach focuses on working with dogs in their familiar environments to build trust, reinforce good behavior, and strengthen the bond between dogs and their owners.

Another focus of Brandon Novak’s talk was understanding canine communication through body language. He explained that dogs often give subtle signals when they are uncomfortable or do not want to be approached. These signals may include suddenly stopping, sitting and scratching, stiffening their bodies, or raising one front paw. Novak also discussed common stress signals such as yawning, panting, and sneezing. Learning to recognize these behaviors, he noted, can help owners better understand both their own dogs and those they encounter in public.

The presentation was well received, and the question-and-answer session that followed generated lively discussion. Members were impressed with Novak’s depth of knowledge and his clear, practical explanations of animal behavior.

During the meeting, members were also introduced to an exciting new raffle prize. Club member Kathy Dial donated beautiful coffee mugs she had made featuring the Happy Tails Dog Club logo. A mug was included in one of the three monthly raffle prize bags, and the lucky recipient was thrilled to receive it.

Immediately following the meeting, members gathered at the home of Club President Lorraine Wilson for the postponed holiday party. The celebration featured plenty of good food, laughter, and warm camaraderie. A highlight of the afternoon was the annual “white dog” gift exchange, which once again delivered plenty of fun. Decorative pillows proved to be the most popular items, with sayings such as, “Be the Person Your Dog Thinks You Are,” “My Rescue Dog Rescued Me,” “We Woof You a Merry Christmas,” and “I Don’t Need Therapy—I Talk to My Dogs.” Friendly competition and spirited gift “stealing” kept everyone laughing throughout the exchange.

Happy Tails Dog Club participated in the annual Club Open House at the clubhouse on Feb. 7. The event offered Robson Ranch residents the opportunity to learn more about Happy Tails, and board members and volunteers staffed the table to welcome visitors and answer questions.

On Saturday, Feb. 14, guest speakers Karin and Roberto Saucedo of Song Dog Watch will discuss respectful coexistence with native wildlife, especially coyotes. On Saturday, March 14, retired veterinarian and Robson Ranch resident Steve Menzies, DVM, will host an “Ask the Vet” session, inviting members to bring their questions for an informative discussion.