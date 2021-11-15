Pilot Knob Rotary Welcomes New Members

Karen McDaniels

Pilot Knob Rotary is growing our membership! On Oct. 2 we celebrated the one-year anniversary of our club here at Robson Ranch as we welcomed four new members.

Each week we have opportunities to hear and learn from distinguished speakers at our meetings. Recently, we heard from District 3 City Councilman Jesse Davis, Mayor Gerard Hudspeth, and Denton County Commissioner Diane Edmonson.

Fall is a great time in Texas for Rotarians to participate in service projects. The weather was perfect for the After Schoolers Garage Sale on Oct. 16. Pilot Knob Rotary raised enough money from sales at our booth to fund even more local service projects in 2022!

October also found Rotarians assisting Keep Denton Beautiful at their 22nd Annual Community Tree Giveaway on the 22nd. We helped load 700 trees into Denton residents’ vehicles at this drive through this event. Keeping Denton’s tree canopy healthy and growing helps promote cleaner air.

On Oct. 30 and Nov. 6 Pilot Knob Rotary once again partnered with Denton Rotary Clubs to restore the exterior of the Interfaith Ministries (IFM) office at 1109 N. Elm Street in Denton. IFM is a nonprofit agency that aids 75 to 80 families per month with supportive services to help prevent homelessness. Look for their beautiful green and white house next time you drive on Elm Street!

You don’t need to be a Rotarian to be involved in our projects! Join us and The Robson Ranch Rhythm & Roots Ramblers on Dec. 8, for a concert benefiting CASA (Court Appointed Advocates for Children) of Denton County. It’s a free concert at the Robson Ranch Clubhouse from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Seating is limited to 200, and tickets can be obtained on Nov. 8, 10, 12, 15, 17, and 19 and Dec. 1 and 3, or until tickets are gone. The band will accept donations to support CASA. Pilot Knob Rotary will be donating $25 and $50 gift cards to Target or Walmart to provide holiday gifts to children in CASA’s care. Concert goers may want to also bring gift cards for the kids!

Interested in learning more about Rotary? Pilot Knob Rotary meets Fridays at the Wildhorse Grill in the Boardroom from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. We also have members who attend via our Zoom link if they can’t be with us in person. For more information on how you can join us at one of our meetings, contact Karen McDaniels at [email protected] or call 512-577-6149.