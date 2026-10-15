Play Your Best Pool: Taking a Closer Look at FargoRate

Johnny Henson

This article is written by Steve Farmer.

A FargoRate rating is meant to reflect a player’s true ability based on results. What often gets overlooked is how much the playing conditions can influence those results. One of the biggest differences comes down to the type of table being used, especially when comparing Valley tables with larger pockets to Diamond tables with tighter pockets.

Valley tables are common in many bar leagues and are known for being more forgiving. Shots that are slightly off still tend to fall, which allows players to pocket balls with less precision. Because of this, players generally make more shots, run more balls, and win more games. Over time, those extra wins can lead to a higher Fargo rating. A player might feel like they are playing well, and statistically they are, but part of that success is coming from the easier conditions.

Diamond tables are a different story. The tighter pockets demand a much higher level of accuracy. Shots have to be hit cleaner, and even small mistakes can result in a miss. This forces players to sharpen their fundamentals, improve cue ball control, and make better decisions. While this builds stronger overall skills, it can also lead to more missed shots and tougher losses, especially in the short term. As a result, a player competing on Diamond tables may have a lower Fargo rating despite having more refined ability.

Fargo does not adjust for table difficulty. It simply tracks wins and losses against other players in the system. Because of that, a player competing in a Valley league can end up with a higher rating than someone playing on Diamonds, even if the Diamond player is technically stronger.

This does not mean the system is inaccurate. It just means context matters. Fargo works best over time as players compete against a wide range of opponents in different environments. In more isolated settings, like a single league on one type of table, the conditions can influence how a rating develops.

A higher Fargo rating does not always tell the full story. Players who regularly compete on tighter equipment often develop skills that translate better across all conditions. Understanding how table differences affect results helps put those ratings into proper perspective.

Feel free to contact me or my partner and fellow PBIA and ACS instructor, Steve Farmer, for more information about our classes and mentorship programs. Email shootyourbestpool@gmail.com or call 623-377-0042. Visit BilliardUniversity.com.