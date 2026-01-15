Protecting Yourself from Bitcoin ATM Scams

R.O.S.E., Resources/Outreach to Safeguard the Elderly

Arizona recently passed a law regulating Bitcoin ATMs to protect consumers—especially older adults—from fraud. Scammers have leveraged these machines for years, tricking people into sending cash into crypto wallets, with funds often disappearing permanently. The new law introduces clear transaction limits, mandatory warnings, and receipts that show where money is sent. Importantly, it also gives victims a chance to get refunds if fraud occurs, provided it’s reported quickly (within 30 days) to law enforcement/Attorney General and the ATM operator and provide your receipt. See HB 2387: Cryptocurrency Kiosk License Fraud Prevention for full details and requirements.

Why does this matter? Older adults are often targeted because scammers use urgency, impersonation, or confusing instructions to pressure them into quick transactions. The law ensures that all users see warnings, understand transaction limits, and receive receipts—giving time to think before committing funds.

To stay safe:

* Always be wary when told to deposit money into a Bitcoin ATM.

* Always read on-screen warnings carefully and confirm you understand the transaction.

* Keep your receipts, which show where the money is going.

* Avoid anyone urging you to immediately convert cash into crypto or promising quick returns.

* Report any suspected fraud promptly to law enforcement/Attorney General and ATM operator to preserve refund rights.

By following these steps and taking advantage of the protections in the new law, older adults can enjoy greater safety and confidence when interacting with Bitcoin ATMs. Awareness, caution, and quick reporting are the best defenses against scams in 2026.

R.O.S.E. seeks to create change by educating and providing awareness of financial scams that typically target the older adult population, with a focus on those age 60 and over. For more information and resources, visit roseadvocacy.org, email us at info@roseadvocacy.org, or call us at 602-445-7673.