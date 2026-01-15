Texas Toss League Crowns Fall 2025 Champions

Air Mailers Corn with the Wind Wizards of Toss Corn Slingers

In mid-November the Robson Ranch Texas Toss Cornhole League held its Fall 2025 playoffs in the Cimarron gym. Matches were fierce but friendly and competitive but cordial.

Of the 21 teams in Divisions A and B, only the top eight earned a playoff spot. All playoff matches featured a best of three games format.

Congratulations to all of the teams that made the playoffs!

Division A Playoff Standings

Air Mailers: 31 wins, 1052 points

Big Tex Toss: 29 wins 781 points

Cornfused: 27 wins, 854 points

Corn with the Wind: 27 wins, 704 points

Toss This: 26 wins, 703 points

Team Leprecorn: 25 wins, 724 points

Sand Baggers: 24 wins, 747 points

Fire in the Hole: 24 wins, 704 points

Division B Playoff Standings

Corn Slingers: 30 wins, 835 points

Swishers: 29 wins, 718 points

Corn to Be Wild: 28 wins, 768 points

Blind Squirrels: 27 wins, 781 points

Wizards of Toss: 26 wins, 582 points

Ace in the Hole: 26 wins, 566 points

Wild Bunch: 22 wins, 548 points

Corn Baggers: 21 wins, 514 points

In the Division A Semifinals, top-seeded Air Mailers, led by Captain Mike Pate, and Sand Baggers, captained by Larry Walker, split their first two games. In a very close third game, Air Mailers, anchored by the clutch play of Tim Hughes and José Raices, came back in the 6th inning to score 7 decisive points and overtake Sand Baggers 16-13 to move on to the Championship Final.

In the other Semifinal match, Corn with the Wind, captained by Brett Paxton, and Cornfused, led by Bob Collins, also split their first two games. The third game was close, but Charlie Warner and Anne Jones held off Cornfused, winning 22-15, and Corn with the Wind moved on to the Championship Final.

In the Division A Championship Final, Air Mailers continued their hot hand, taking both the first and second game from Corn with the Wind 11-8 and 15-2 to win the Division A Championship.

Division A:

1st Place: Air Mailers

2nd Place: Corn with the Wind

In the Division B Semifinals, top-seeded Corn Slingers, with Captain Colette Johnson, and sixth-seed Ace in the Hole, led by Armando Reyes, split their first two games. But Corn Slingers hung on and won a very close third game 14-12. In the other Semifinal match, Swishers, with Captain Marsha Popejoy, took on fifth-seed Wizards of Toss, led by Steve Stark. Once again, both teams split the first two games, with Wizards of Toss narrowly winning the third game 17-13 to move on to the Championship Final.

In the Division B Championship Final, Corn Slingers squared off against Wizards of Toss. Wizards of Toss took the back-and-forth first game by a slim margin of 12-11. Corn Slingers rallied back in game two, winning 23-6. The final game was tied going into the 6th inning, but Wizards of Toss pulled off an exciting win, coming out on top 19-13.

Division B:

1st Place: Wizards of Toss

2nd Place: Corn Slingers