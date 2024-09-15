Reeling ‘em in at Lake Texoma: An Angler’s Paradise

Scott Baker

Just an hour north of Denton is arguably the best striped bass fishing in the U.S.—Lake Texoma. There are many reasons this is truly a special fishery. First, it spans the border between Oklahoma and Texas, making it accessible from either state. Second, it’s one the largest man-made reservoirs in the entire country. Third, the striper fishing is so fantastic that it’s earned the title “Striper Capital of the World.” And the last huge bonus for striped bass enthusiasts is the year-round fishing. There’s never a bad time to visit!

Those who know a little about striped bass might be scratching their heads. Is it really possible to target striper, which mainly flock to the Atlantic Coast, in a man-made reservoir? You bet! While these fish are originally native to ocean waters, they were introduced to Texoma’s brackish waters in the 1960s. Packed full of bait fish, it’s since proven to be an excellent habitat.

Before embarking on the Fishing Club’s most recent trip to Texoma, a few questions were going through our heads. With rain in the forecast, how would the fishing be today? Would the striper be in the usual hot spots? Were they going to be hitting the same lures?

Not to be deterred, we set out with our professional guides, slowly heading away from the dock in the direction of the lake’s main body. Pulling into our first spot, we were ready to cast. Reeling in a few keepers, we worked this location until the fish stopped biting. Move, cast, move, cast, move, cast. As we went from spot to spot, it turned into a loooong, slooooow day, but we were always hopeful we’d catch our limit. Finally ready to call it a day, we headed back to the dock with a respectable number of striper, knowing that despite all our efforts, fish are fish and they will do what they want, including sitting in the water with their mouths closed!

We pulled into the slip for fish cleaning and packing, bragging, and photos. Although no guide can guarantee catching the full limit of fish, we can always be assured of having a good time. Mission accomplished!

Fishing Lake Texoma is an experience like no other. With its abundance of fish, picturesque scenery, and countless fishing opportunities, this lake is a true angler’s paradise. So, team up with the Fishing Club and grab your rod, bait, and tackle box and get ready to create some unforgettable memories.

Plans are always in the works for fishing for striper, catfish, bass, crappie, and others. To stay in the know, join the RR Fishing Club on the second Wednesday of each month at the Wildhorse Grill Boardroom at 5 p.m. For any inquiries, comments, or suggestions, contact [email protected] or Scott Baker at 214-334-7664.