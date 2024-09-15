Third Annual All Cancer Walk October 5

Nancy Thomas

On Oct. 5 at 8:30 a.m. in the clubhouse parking lot, we begin check-ins and late registrations, donations, and raffle ticket sales. The Jolly Ranchers will provide lively music to help us warm up. The approximately two-mile walk starts at 9 a.m. followed by the raffle drawing and refreshments in the clubhouse lobby. Walk or ride in your golf cart in honor/memory of yourself, a family member, or friend. We hope you’ll invite family, friends, neighbors, clubs, and groups to join you. Costumes are optional, but we hope you’ll have fun with it—matching shirts/outfits, colors representing a cancer you relate to, etc.

This year we have added a raffle with many wonderful prizes from area businesses. Tickets are $5 each or 5 for $20, cash or check only, on registration dates. Winners do not need to be present to win.

Registration will be $30 or more if you wish. Register for the Cancer Walk, make donations, and purchase raffle tickets on Sept. 23, 25, and 30 and Oct. 2 in the clubhouse from 9 to 11 a.m., and on Oct. 5 at the Walk.

Ways to pay include cash, checks payable to Texas Oncology Foundation, or online using the link app.etapestry.com/onlineforms/TexasOncologyFoundationInc/RobsonRanchWalk.html or the QR code. If paying online, please only use this link or QR code so the Foundation will know how much our walk raised.

We invite everyone (outside of Robson Ranch also) to join us for the Third Annual All Cancer Walk. Many of our Breast Cancer Support Group were treated by Texas Oncology and wanted to give back. As Texas Oncology treats all forms of cancer, we decided to do a walk, with all donations/registrations going to the Texas Oncology Foundation. Their Foundation provides funds for Denton residents needing assistance with treatments and everyday expenses. We partner with the Living Well Committee to make this event happen. We know there are many worthy charities, but this one touches our hearts, as all of the money donated stays in Denton.

We hope you will join us for a fun time and to support a worthy cause.