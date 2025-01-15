Relishing Pickleball: Playing the Middle

David Zapatka

If you have played pickleball very long, you’ve heard of this strategy, “hit the middle of the court.” What does this mean, why should we do it and why does it work?

Our first thought may be that this means to hit the middle of the opponents’ side of the court. This is not the true meaning of the middle. The middle means halfway between your two opponents no matter where they are positioned on the court. This point may be left or right of the center line depending on where the opponents are during the point before you are about to hit the ball. You may even find it effective to hit the ball slightly off from the middle to the area where an opponent has their backhand as this is usually the weaker side of most players.

Here are some reasons why this strategy is effective:

* You are generally hitting over the low part of the net. This gives you more margin for error as the middle of the net is 2” lower than the sides of the net. You will also be hitting into the area of the court where there is the most space once again giving yourself some margin for error. Hitting towards the sidelines is much more difficult as there is less space to hit into.

* Have you ever heard the comment, “Make them solve the middle riddle?” This refers to the confusion that often happens when balls are hit to the middle. The opponents’ paddles may hit each other, they may cause an error in their partner’s swing, both may pull back and neither of them hit the ball or one may hesitate and mishit the shot.

* Another reason to hit the middle is to keep it simple. When your strategy is to hit the middle and not look to kill a winner, it is easier to stay focused and concentrate.

* Playing the middle reduces your opponents’ angles. This means you’re not being pulled off the court, which creates gaps the opponents can hit into.

* What shots should be hit to the middle? The No. 1 shot that should be hit to the middle is your return. Think of a 10-foot rectangular box in the center back of your opponents’ court that is five feet deep from the baseline and one foot to each side of the center line. Return to this imaginary box with a lob, a drive, a loopy topspin, or a sliced underspin. Dink to the middle, short in the non-volley zone for the same reason. The same goes for your third-shot drop. Put it short in the middle just over the net. Who will hit this ball? You will drive your opponents crazy.

Have a question about pickleball? Want to know more about the sport, the rules, equipment, or have some pickilicious news you would like to share with our pickleball community? Email David Zapatka at [email protected].