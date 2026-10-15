Relishing Pickleball: The Power of Stillness in Pickleball

David Zapatka

Pickleball is a game of movement, quick reactions, and constant decision-making. However, one of the most valuable skills a player can develop is something that appears to be the opposite of all that activity: stillness. Learning to quiet the mind, remain calm, and stay composed between and during points can dramatically improve both your performance and your enjoyment of the game.

Stillness begins with controlling your mental activity. After a missed shot, an unlucky bounce or a point lost because of an unforced error, it’s easy to become frustrated and rush into the next point. A calm player, however, takes two breaths, lets the mistake go and returns attention to the present moment. Instead of thinking, “I can’t believe I missed that,” the focus becomes getting ready for the next shot.

This mental calmness improves physical play. When the mind is relaxed, the body tends to move more efficiently. You’re less likely to rush your swing, overhit the ball, or make impulsive decisions. At the kitchen line, stillness helps you see the ball more clearly and recognize whether to attack, reset, dink, or wait. You begin reacting to what is actually happening rather than what you fear might happen.

Stillness also creates patience. Pickleball rewards players who understand that they do not have to win every exchange immediately. A calm player can wait for the right opportunity instead of forcing a difficult shot. Over time, this patience leads to better placement, fewer errors, and more consistent rallies.

Even more importantly, a calm mental attitude makes the game more fulfilling. When you are not consumed by the score or by mistakes, you can appreciate the rhythm of a rally, the satisfaction of a well-executed shot, and the simple pleasure of competing with friends. You become more present and the game becomes less about proving yourself and more about experiencing the moment.

Stillness is especially powerful in doubles because your mental state affects your partner. Frustration, criticism, visible disappointment, or frantic play can create tension and uncertainty. A calm partner communicates confidence. Encouraging words, steady body language, and a willingness to move on after mistakes help create trust.

Partners who remain composed can make better decisions together. They communicate more clearly, recover from mistakes faster, and stay connected during pressure-filled points. Instead of blaming each other, they solve problems together.

Ultimately, stillness does not mean being passive or emotionless. It means being centered while remaining alert and ready. In pickleball, a quiet mind can produce a sharper game, a stronger partnership, and a greater sense of fulfillment. When you learn to slow your mind, you often discover that you can play the game with greater clarity, confidence, and joy.

Have a question about pickleball? Want to know more about the sport, the rules, equipment, or have some pickilicious news you would like to share with our pickleball community? Email David Zapatka at dzapatka@wbhsi.net.