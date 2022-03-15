Road Runners Update—“Hats Off to Travel”

The new 2022 board that was recently sworn in Members at the meeting Pearlie and Gayle Door prize

Road Runners held their annual meeting in the clubhouse on Feb. 20 with the theme of “Hat’s Off to Travel.” All attending enjoyed delicious appetizers prepared by the Wild Horse Grill before the business meeting, where the 2022 board members were sworn in. Brandt Travel and Premiere Drives Global were on hand to answer travel questions and announce new trips for 2022 and 2023.

Trips being offered by Premiere Drives Global:

2022:

March 29: Waco Magnolia Silos and Heritage Homestead

April 14: Blue Bonnet Trails – Ennis and Waxahachie, Texas

April 27-29: Painted Churches, Brenham, Texas

May 7: Eagles Tribute Concert in Grapevine, Texas

May 22: Always Patsy Cline in Granbury, Texas

May 29: DFW National Cemetery Flag Placement

Sept. 10-16: Big Bend – San Angelo, Big Bend, and San Antonio (new)

2023:

May 7-12: Kentucky Bourbon, Bluegrass, and Bridles (new)

Contact Birona at 214-794-6333 or the Road Runner website www.rrrrclub.com for more information and to book.

Brandt Travel has the following trips offered for 2022 and 2023:

2022:

May 9-17: Rockies to Red Rock – Denver to Las Vegas

July 16-23: Rocky Mountain First Passage to the West

Aug. 21-28: American Cruise Line Columbia/Snake River

Sept. 23 to Oct 1: Best of Eastern Canada and Niagara Falls

Oct. 1-6: Albuquerque Balloon Festival (new)

Oct. 3-15: Celebrity Canada/New England Cruise (new)

2023:

Feb. 19-25: Celebrity Annual Cruise on the Beyond

Feb. 26 to March 4: Celebrity Go Beyond Cruise

April 18-28: Viking Greek Odyssey Cruise

Aug. 8-18: Celebrity Millennium Alaska Cruise (new)

Sept. 13-19: Viking Paris and Heart of Normandy

Oct. 9-16: New England Fall Foliage (new)

Visit our website www.rrrrclub.com for more details or contact Brandt Travel at [email protected] or call 703-715-2910.

Not a member and want to join your friends and neighbors on these fun trips? Visit our website to find out how easy it is to join!