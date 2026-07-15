Christine Hamilton

“It takes a big heart to help shape little minds.” [Unknown]

$895 is the average amount teachers spent out-of-pocket on school supplies during the 2024-25 school year. Teacher out-of-pocket has increased 49 percent since 2015. The top reason teachers give for purchasing supplies (81 percent) is because they want every student to have the same opportunities in the classroom.

Robson Ranch After Schoolers are composed of like-minded members that reward teachers for their hard work and dedication to their craft. You don’t need to be an educator yourself, but someone that respects the profession.

We give the teachers lunches throughout the school year, extra attention during Teacher Appreciation Week, money for Christmas, and gift cards for the teachers to enjoy as they please.

Our meetings run from August until May, the first Friday of the month in the Heritage Room at 10:30 a.m. Our dues are $15 for the year. Join us for another exciting year!