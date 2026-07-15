Support for Those Aging with Vision Loss at Robson Ranch

Audrey Demmitt

Are you or a loved one experiencing vision impairment as you age? Everyday activities like reading, writing, staying informed, moving safely, and socializing can become challenging. Vision loss often leads to social isolation, depression, anxiety, and even physical health decline. But with the right resources, techniques, and technology, living well and maintaining independence is possible.

To support this journey, a peer support group is forming right here at Robson Ranch. This group offers a welcoming space where you can connect with others who truly understand the experience, share practical advice, and enjoy social interaction.

Audrey Demmitt, a retired registered nurse and new Robson Ranch resident, brings over a decade of experience in vision rehabilitation and education. She is a certified peer facilitator who has successfully led support groups for the blind and visually impaired.

If you or someone you know would benefit from joining this supportive community, please contact Audrey at 678-386-5119. The group plans to meet monthly, and family members are warmly invited to participate. Help spread the word, especially to those who may have difficulty reading this notice. Once interest is confirmed, meeting details will be shared.

Together, we can embrace aging with vision loss and improve quality of life.