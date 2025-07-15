Robson Ranch Backyard BBQ Brawl

Join us on Sept. 6 for the Robson Ranch BBQ competition. The theme to this year’s event is Backyard BBQ.



All five Robson communities will be coming together to compete for all of you for the best BBQ. We are so excited to plan an event to bring all of the communities together again. Let’s show the other properties some Texas hospitality.



We will also have an assortment of vendors, including wine, beer, and spirits tastings.



SaddleBrooke Ranch, PebbleCreek, Robson Ranch Casa Grande, Quail Creek, and, of course, your very own Robson Ranch Texas will each have a station where you will be judging their executive chef’s BBQ. A beverage will be paired at each station as well for you to vote on! These will either be a cocktail or mocktail of their choice.



The doors open at 4 p.m. During the tasting, we will have some great music by Two Bit Swing Band.



We hope to see you there! Tickets go on sale July 21 from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Director of Banquets & Events office in the clubhouse for $75 per person. Cash, check, member account, and credit card are acceptable forms of payment.

