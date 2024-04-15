Robson Ranch Dance Club Presents ‘80s Gadgets Band on April 26

The ‘80s Gadgets band will be performing at a dance in the Robson Ranch clubhouse on April 26 from 7 to 9 p.m. The cash bar opens at 6:30 p.m., and doors open at 6:45 p.m.

Ahhh, the ‘80s. E.T., Indiana Jones, and Dirty Dancing were popular movies. Boys were sporting mullets, while the girls were wearing shoulder pads and styling big hair. Passing the time meant playing on Nintendo, watching MTV, or the boombox blasting as you danced to your faves. Who can forget “Don’t Stop Believin’,” “Play that Funky Music,” “What I Like About You,” “Careless Whisper,” or “Footloose”?

These are just a few examples of the music the fabulous ‘80s Gadgets band is known for. This multi-talented group of musicians and singers will bring us back to the era of music we all loved. Don’t miss this exciting night of dancing and entertainment! We know you’ll have an “outrageous, rad, bodacious” time! For more info on the ‘80s Gadgets band, go to 80sgadgets.com/media.

The ticket price is $25 (checks made out to Robson Ranch Dance Club). Tickets can be purchased in the clubhouse lobby from 9 to 11 a.m. on Monday, April 15; Wednesday, April 17; and Friday, April 19.