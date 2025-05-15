Robson Ranch Field of Dreams Gets a Facelift

Rosemary “Killer” Myers-Neagli

Our beloved Robson Ranch softball field, affectionately known as the Field of Dreams, has recently undergone a series of exciting improvements. The most obvious enhancement replaced the hard-to-visualize white scoreboard lighting with state-of-the-art red LED anti-glare technology for visibility in direct sunlight. Being able to read the scoreboard in the bright Texas sunlight not only improves the fan experience with live score updates but, more importantly, enhances player safety by displaying the game time, inning, score, and other important information teams rely on.

Another major improvement is the newly refurbished press box, now equipped with a wider window that allows for an unobstructed view of the entire field. Comfortable new chairs and upgraded doors enhance the overall experience for our countless volunteers who work tirelessly to cover the games.

Additionally, two new left field drains were added to reduce rainwater, which frequently pooled on that part of the field, ensuring that the area remains playable and safe, even during inclement weather. These drains address a longstanding issue that often disrupts games and practices, making the field more reliable for year-round use.

This season’s final upgrade replaces the much-worn batting box turf with new, high-quality artificial turf, ensuring a safer and more comfortable playing surface for batters. This improvement further increases the overall functionality and appeal of the Field of Dreams, providing players with an optimal environment to perform at their best.

None of these improvements would be possible without the RRSA board, led by the 2025 president Carol Rumberger; the RR HOA who approved the upgrades; and Corporate Ranch Manager Rhett Hubbard who arranged for $25,000 for part of this project. A special thanks also goes out to two committed softball players, Mike Braam and Ron Schwertner. These individuals volunteered countless hours working on the scoreboard, with Mike estimating at least 40 hours on the scoreboard alone. Despite high winds, mushy grass, and the occasional near miss from a hard-hit fly ball during team practice, they persevered. Their dedication, alongside the tireless efforts of Jerry Hinson and his team of volunteers who work year-round to secure the many sponsors, including this year’s 10 co-ed teams, five Senior League teams, four tournament teams, and the 41 sponsor banners that adorn the field fence line, only exemplifies the community spirit that makes Robson Ranch a special place.

RR softball is again off to a great season, starting at the end of March when our popular 70+ AA tournament team clinched the top spot in College Station, even defeating a AAA-ranked team. Great job, gentlemen! Check out www.quickscores.com/robsonranch to follow all the RR softball action.