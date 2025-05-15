Lions Club Works with Sleep in Heavenly Peace

Steve Arden

The Robson Ranch Lions Club, while working with various organizations, is now a supporter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP). Founded in Kimberly, Idaho, in 2012, Sleep in Heavenly Peace is the only charity providing handmade bunk beds for children who don’t have beds of their own. Not only do they deliver these beds to kiddos in need, but they also partner with organizations, churches, businesses, and individuals to build them at events called Build Days!

The Robson Ranch Lions have been working with SHP for two years at their Build Days. Now the Lions have gone deeper in the relationship by delivering and setting up the beds in the homes of these families.

The Robson Ranch Lions’ future plans are to work with other organizations in Robson Ranch to one day have a Robson Ranch Build Day, which will be held here at the Ranch.

If you have any questions about Sleep in Heavenly Peace or the Robson Ranch Lions Club, please reach out to Steve Arden at [email protected] or 469-516-9839.