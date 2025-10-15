The Robson Ranch HOA Holiday Gala will be on Saturday, Dec. 6, in the clubhouse ballroom. Cocktails are at 5:30 p.m., and doors open at 6 p.m. Dinner music will be provided by the Robson Little Swing’n Band, and the Casita Boys Band will begin playing at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $90 per person.

Salad: Winter Harvest Salad: Winter greens, caramelized apples, candied pecans, cornbread croutons, maple-mustard dressing

Main Course: Filet of beef, bourbon-cider demi, au gratin potatoes, roasted Brussels sprouts and sweet potatoes

Dessert: Chocolate mousse cake with whipped cream and strawberries

The HOA and Wildhorse Grill are teaming up to bring you a special holiday party. You’ll enjoy a three-course plated meal, with dinner music by the Robson Little Swing’n Band, followed by dancing with music from the Casita Boys Band. A fun photo booth will be available for you and your friends to enjoy. A cash bar will be available with local vendors to try specialty cocktails.

Tickets go on sale on Nov. 10 from 9 to 11 a.m. at the office of the Director of Banquets & Events in the clubhouse. Tables will be set for 10 people each.