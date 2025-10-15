Friends of the Library Plans Festive Halloween Party

Carol Hart Perry

Looking for something fun to do during Halloween season? How about an event that’s all treats and no tricks! Join Friends of the Library (FOL) for the 2025 Boo! In the Books festival scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 28. The event will take place in the library itself and the adjacent Indian Paintbrush Room.

This year’s party will deliver plenty of fun, holiday-themed activities, treats, and surprises. All Robson residents are invited to attend. Residents and their guests do not need to be members of the FOL organization to attend.

New for 2025, individuals, groups, and clubs are encouraged to come in costume. A prize will be awarded for best costume, as well as a prize for best group/club theme.

Other than themes chosen by clubs and groups attending the event, there is no specific costume theme this year, so dust off your Halloween spirit and surprise your fellow residents with your costume choices. No costume? No problem! Come as you are and have fun while supporting the library.

Other events planned include a cake walk, a spooky new scavenger hunt, and the new Pumpkin Pitch (think Texas Toss with a holiday spin). Bring your phones or cameras, and volunteers will capture plenty of photos to remember all the fun! Special backdrops will be available.

One more fun fact: Attendees will have a very special DJ, resident Tim Lucas, returning by popular demand, spinning spooky tunes for the cake walk!

Each event during Boo! In the Books will require one ticket to participate. Tickets will be presold on Oct. 22 and again on Oct. 24 from 9 to 11 a.m. at the clubhouse. Presale tickets are $10 for a packet of 12. If you are not able to purchase tickets in advance, they will be available at the door on the night of the party for $1 each.

You may join the Friends of the Library club for $10 per year. To join, see any library volunteer or visit the website at www.rrtxfol.org.