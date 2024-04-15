Robson Ranch Murder Mystery Dinner Shows: ‘Derailed and Departed’

The murder mystery dinner show Derailed and Departed will be performed on May 31, June 7, and June 28 in the clubhouse ballroom. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., the buffet is at 6 p.m., and showtime is 7 p.m. Tickets are $55 per person.

Attorney Dewey Cheatumgood, a dubious dealer of bogus railroad bonds, has been killed, and there’s no shortage of stockholders to suspect. On any given day, that would be enough to keep Marshal Jim Courtright busy, but word is a notorious bounty hunter named Dude is coming to town, and now everyone’s on edge. Did Captain Calvin, the shell-shocked sole survivor of Custer’s Last Stand, cause another casualty? Could the fast-talking salesman Edward Ponzee have closed a final deal with the deceased? Might Maggie Magpie, the former magician’s assistant, mysteriously make another man disappear? Or did Dude lay the lawyer low for another bounty? Watch as the Marshal tries to keep the peace and solve this crime, but hold on tight, ‘cause this wild bunch is bound to run right off the rails.

We have three dates to choose from this summer! Come enjoy a fun show, and the price includes a wonderful buffet of roasted chicken, white wine veloute, mashed potatoes, and house salad. If you need a vegetarian meal, please let the activities director know at the time you purchase your ticket. As always, there will also be a cash bar!

Seating will be limited to the first 100 guests at tables of 10 for each show (we will not hold seats).

Purchase your tickets at the activities director’s desk from 9 to 11 a.m. starting on May 13. Cash, check, credit card, or member account are acceptable forms of payment.