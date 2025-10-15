Robson Ranch Texas Wins Best BBQ in Annual Showdown

The collective teams of Robson Communities ready for competition. (Photo by Steve Simpson) Patrick Sullivan, Executive Chef for Robson Ranch Texas, holds the award for Best Barbeque. (Photo by Steve Simpson)

Shelbi Berg

On Sept. 6 the Robson Ranch Backyard BBQ Brawl took place, with all five Robson communities coming together to compete for the best BBQ. This was the fourth annual event Texas has hosted.

Denton County Brewery, 4R Winery, and Zephyr Gin came out for residents to enjoy a cocktail, cold beer, or glass of wine.

SaddleBrooke Ranch, PebbleCreek, Robson Ranch Arizona, Quail Creek, and Robson Ranch Texas each had a station with delicious food and drinks.

We had a great turnout of 300 guests who voted for their favorite cocktail and BBQ. We had Judges’ Choice awards, which went to PebbleCreek for best beef, SaddleBrooke Ranch for best ribs, and Robson Ranch Texas for best chicken wings. The People’s Choice best cocktail award went to SaddleBrooke Ranch. People’s Choice best BBQ went to your home team, Robson Ranch Texas!

Congrats to the chefs and their staff for a job well done!

Between the great food, beer, wine, Face2Frame photobooth, Two Bit Swing Band, and raffle prizes, it is safe to say that everyone had a wonderful time and is ready for next year! Save the date of Oct. 10, 2026.