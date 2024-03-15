Rock & Roll Martini Group Rocks Eric Clapton

Dave Parker

The February house band (host) for the Rock & Roll Martini Group was Nancy and Jimmy Burns. Jimmy (best known for being the greatest chef in the Navy during his active-duty days) and Nancy chose Eric Clapton as the featured artist for the evening. Eric Clapton is one of the greatest English rock and blues guitarists, singers, and songwriters of all time. He ranked second in Rolling Stone’s list of the 100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time.

The group sang “Happy Birthday” to Jimmy, as his birthday was the next day. John Harnly also had a birthday that week. The martinis for the evening were Strawberry Cream and Lemon Layla. Jimmy and Nancy rolled out blackened chicken alfredo and penne pasta with meatballs. All the Rockers (members) and guests filled in with an assortment of appetizers and desserts. No martini glasses or screen doors were harmed during the party.

Until next month, Rock On!