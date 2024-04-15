Rock & Roll Martini Group Rocks St. Paddy’s Day

Dave Parker

The house band (host) for the March get-together for the Rock & Roll Martini Group was Deb and Larry Nortunen. Deb is certainly one of the best party planners at the Ranch, and she did not disappoint! With Irish pub music playing on the TV, Deb rolled out an over-the-top combination of Guinness stew and Irish bread pudding. Deb soaked the raisins for the bread pudding in Jameson Irish Whiskey for four hours. It was also served with a Jameson Irish Whiskey sauce, which was outstanding. All the Rockers (members) and guests were only allowed one helping, or 24 raisins! All the guests filled in with appetizers and desserts.

The martinis for the evening were Irish Redhead and Luck of the Irish.

Only one martini glass was harmed during the celebration. The screen door remained intact without incident.

Until next month, Rock On!