Rockin’ Reds Scavenger Hunt

Celia Hall and Candy Miller

Despite the cooler temperatures, a cheerful group of 10 Rockin’ Reds gathered on Nov. 10 for a fun-filled community scavenger hunt that sent them driving around the Ranch in search of clues. Armed with curiosity, teamwork, and a competitive spark, they set out to answer 10 creative questions. Some clues required them to snap photos proving their success, while others challenged them to bring back small items as evidence, creating plenty of laughter along the way.

After completing the hunt, the ladies headed to the Wildhorse Grill where they shared a well-earned lunch and compared notes on their adventures. Over food and warm conversation, they shared stories, compared results, and enjoyed each other’s company. It was a day filled with teamwork, friendly competition, and great memories.