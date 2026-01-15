A Year of Grit, Glory, and Celebration

Lorraine Wilson

2025 will be remembered as a defining year for the Bocce Club—a year marked by setbacks, perseverance, and a triumphant finish that made every challenge worthwhile. Despite major disappointments and last-minute schedule changes that threatened to derail the fall season, club members stayed upbeat and kept rolling. All year long, one goal kept spirits high: the long-awaited opening of the new bocce courts. Then, just before the holidays, it finally happened. On Dec. 23 the new courts officially opened for play, delivering the moment the club had been waiting for.

The excitement began even earlier with the Fall Championships on Dec. 18. Twenty-three teams battled through a competitive and entertaining tournament that showcased everything bocce does best: skill, rivalry, laughter, and more than a few playful jabs. A blustery day added to the drama, as wind pushed furniture, players, and balls alike, but nothing dampened the energy. As the field narrowed, four teams emerged: Wise Guys and Bocce Stella vying for the championship, while Grab Your Balls and Spumoni fought it out for third place. With a nearly empty patio and a handful of determined spectators, Grab Your Balls secured third place, followed by Spumoni in fourth.

The championship match delivered high drama and a personal twist. Wise Guys, led by capo Mark Meier, faced off against Bocce Stella, captained by his wife Karen Meier. The match went the distance, with each team winning a game and the final contest coming down to the last throw. In a thrilling finish, Bocce Stella claimed the championship. The victory was especially meaningful, as team member Frank Cianci closed out his final year as Bocce Club president with a title win. It was a fitting and memorable send-off. Congratulations to Frank and the entire Bocce Stella team.

The celebrations continued the very next evening at the Bocce Club’s annual Holiday Party in the ballroom. More than 200 guests filled the room for an elegant evening that truly sparkled. Beautiful centerpieces created by Nancy Tastle, Mary Ann Cianci, and Lorraine Wilson set the tone, while a roasted turkey buffet and apple cobbler delighted the crowd. Local favorite Grant Wright provided outstanding entertainment, performing classics from Elvis, Frank Sinatra, Perry Como, and Dean Martin. Guests filled the dance floor as Grant was joined by special appearances from his friend Mia and his father, making the night even more memorable.

From hard-fought matches to a festive holiday celebration, 2025 showcased the heart of the Bocce Club—resilient, spirited, and always ready to celebrate together.