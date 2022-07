On May 28, the Rollin Ranchers and the Robson Ranch Ramblers Band joined together to entertain each other and the residents. In the band line-up is Car Club member Larry McCarley who plays the electric upright bass. There is lots of talent here at the Ranch.

If you have a sports car, interesting vehicle, or classic car, please contact Paul Wawak at [email protected] to join the Robson Ranch Car Club.