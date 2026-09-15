Sassy Stampers Never Get in a Pinch

Vicki Baker

Paper scraps in cardmaking multiply like magic, turning a neat desk into a colorful paper monster. One day you cut a simple flower, and the next day tiny strips, triangles, and polka-dot slivers take over your entire craft room. Throwing away even the smallest pieces of pretty papers feels like a crime. So, bins overflow, drawers refuse to close, and paper bits cling to your clothes like glitter as the pile just keeps getting taller. The Great Rescue—the no scraps pinched card designed by Sassy Stampers club member, Vie Knouse.

Cardmaking without any scraps means using specific paper-busting templates or cutting guides so that every single piece of patterned paper or cardstock is built right into the finished cards. The core strategy relies on precision cutting, dividing sheets of paper into exact panels, strips, or geometric shapes leaving zero waste. The no scraps pinched card fits this to a T.

The pinched card design is a fun paper technique created by folding designer paper inward on the sides to create a unique 3D hourglass or pinched visual effect on the front of the card. Key steps involve cutting decorative paper, folding opposite edges toward the center, and layering it onto cardstock. It looks advanced, but only a handful of supplies are required—cardstock base, double-sided patterned designer series paper, adhesive, and a scoring tool. If you do end up with tiny strips or edge slivers, these can be glued down as decorative borders on the inside of the card.

So, if you ever find yourself in a pinch for new cardmaking ideas or techniques, try out Sassy Stampers. We meet in the CATC on the third Saturday of the month at 10 a.m. For more information contact club president, Debbie Warrick, at 214-668-9441 or debbiew02@verizon.net.