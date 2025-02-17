See What’s Springing Up at the Library!

Becky Frusher

Our Robson Ranch Library is ready to welcome spring with beautiful new carpet and fresh titles on the shelves. Drop by to discover your next great reading adventure or if you’re looking for a cozy place to read, do puzzles, or work on your latest manuscript.

FOL Book Talk dates:

Join us in the library for these lively Book Talks, presented by Robson Ranch residents:

March 5 from 2:30 to 4 p.m.: The Dictionary of Lost Words, by Pip Williams, led by Deborah Diehl and Dianna Lucas

April 8 from 2:30 to 4 p.m.: Master Slave Husband Wife, by Ilyon Woo, led by Scott Baker

May 14 from 6:30 to 8 p.m.: The Women, by Kristin Hannah, led by Cindy Voliva and LaDonna Womochel

Aug. 5 from 2:30 to 4 p.m.: The Big Rich, by Bryan Burrough, led by Cris Thompson

Sept. 9 from 2:30 to 4 p.m.: The Rose Code, by Kate Quinn, led by Sonya Smith and Becky Frusher

Book Talk titles can be checked out at the library. Visit www.robsonlibrary.org for more information about the library and a link to the title catalog.

Robson Ranch writes!

Robson Ranch authors are steadily filling an ever-expanding number of shelves in our library. We are delighted to feature our prolific Ranch writers in March and April. Their books are as varied as the talented and storied residents who penned them, with backgrounds in the military, healthcare, animal medicine, and the church, to name a few. Whether you prefer fiction or nonfiction, you’ll find a range of topics, including thriller, historical fiction, politics, war, history, Texas, art, mystery, religion, crime, and the paranormal. If you’re interested in how Robson Ranch came to be, pick up Ed Robson’s autobiography Outrageous Good Fortune.

If you’re a Robson resident who has published a book, we’d love to feature you as one of our local authors! Stop by the library and let us know.

Check out our new titles

Generous Robson Ranch donors and fundraisers, such as Boo! in the Books, enable us to add dozens of new titles to the library each year. These are in addition to gently used books donated by residents. New titles and favorite authors for 2025 include award winners and international best sellers in mystery, thriller, historical fiction, nature, rom-com, history, sports, biography and memoir, food and fashion, healthy aging, children’s, and more.

Visit rrtxfol.org for more information about Friends of the Library (FOL).