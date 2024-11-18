Serving Up Excitement This Fall

On Oct. 19 the tennis courts at Robson Ranch were packed with Tennis Club members giving their best to win the Oktoberfest championship titles. While the temperatures were cool (finally), the action was hot as 24 competitors fought through four rounds of highly competitive tennis. In the rotating format, all teams were coed, with winners in each round either dropping down a court or moving up a court based on the number of games won. New pairs were then created for round two, and so on throughout the morning. When the last serve was served and the last return was returned, four players stood at the top of the day’s activities. Coming out on top for the men was Ralph Berry, followed by Matt Olmstead in second place. On the women’s side, it was Lana Doggett taking first place and Sue Berry right on her heels in second.

Coed Tennis is a regular offering of the Robson Ranch Tennis Club, with coed drop-in play two mornings a week, as well as the occasional scheduled evening mixed doubles play. This is in addition to ladies league competitive tennis against other clubs in the area, regularly scheduled men’s and women’s drop-in, member-organized match play for both men and women, group and individual lessons and drills opportunities, and other social events throughout the year. In other words, if you like tennis, there is something for you on the courts at Robson Ranch.

For more information on activities, contact the Tennis Club at [email protected].