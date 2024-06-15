‘Shania Twang & Big Little Town’ September 21

Join us on Saturday, Sept. 21, for Shania Twang & Big Little Town, a Shania Twain and Little Big Town tribute dinner show. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., dinner is at 6 p.m., and the show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $50 per person.

The Robson Ranch HOA is teaming up with the RR Classic Rock Club to bring you an unforgettable night of music, a Shania Twain tribute featuring Dalene Richelle and Big Little Town Tribute band. Join us for a great night of music, food, and fun!

A buffet meal is included (TBD). A cash bar will also be available!

Tickets will go on sale at the activities directors desk on Wednesday, Sept. 4, from 8 to 11 a.m. or until sold out. Cash, check, credit card, or your member account are accepted for payment.

For questions, contact Shelbi Berg at [email protected] or 940-246-1002.