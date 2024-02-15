Singles Club Kicks Off a Busy 2024!

Mary Fabian

The board and committee chairs of the Robson Ranch Singles Club met on Jan. 16 to plan a busy year for the 300-plus members.

The Singles Club’s weekly activities accommodate our very diverse membership! That’s a busy schedule! Our activities include a monthly Game Night at the clubhouse, monthly BYOB parties at members’ houses, and bi-weekly Mix & Mingle Happy Hours at the Grill restaurant. We are busy planning day trips to sporting events, museums, and local entertainment venues. And the Singles Club hosts three fun and festive holiday dinner/dance parties in the Robson ballroom each year.

With our 10 subgroups, there is something for everyone: Wine Tasting, Cooking, Golf Scramble, Men’s Poker, Dining Out, Potluck Dinners, Gourmet Dining, and Ladies Breakfast.

The Singles Club team includes 33 chairpersons and four board members. We pride ourselves in providing a social atmosphere for Robson Ranch singles. This couldn’t be done without the continued commitment of our team.

The membership drive for 2024 is currently accepting new members for a $20 membership fee. Singles are urged to contact Membership Chairperson Pam Peterson at [email protected] or President Mary Fabian at [email protected] for more information.