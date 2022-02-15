Singles Club Provides Wonderful Activities and Social Events All Year Long!

BYOB Breakfast Saturday Meet and Greet at The Grill January birthdays Robson Ranch Singles Holiday Party Singles Club Spring Fling Monday Madness: President Donna DeBoever and Vice President Jerry Nissen Wine Tasting, December 2019 Halloween witches Halloween Party: Sonny and Cher Bingo at Monday Madness

The Robson Ranch Singles Club provides members with numerous social opportunities throughout the year to meet other singles living here at the Ranch and to develop new friendships, which often grow into a special kind of comradery and support system.

Our membership currently exceeds over 250 active singles who join together to participate in our many activities and programs.

Tuesday Mix and Mingle: Every Tuesday from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at The Grill. Weekly get-together to meet new people and develop new friendships, as well as connect with longtime friends. Monthly birthdays are celebrated with cake and singing.

Saturday Members Welcome: Every third Saturday from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Lounge in The Grill. A quiet venue to get to know each other and share interests and life experiences in an open setting.

Monday Madness: Every second Monday from 4:45 to 7 p.m. at The Grill. The Grill is closed to the public, allowing Singles Club members to enjoy a buffet dinner and full access to the bar. A unique and fun theme is planned—Bingo was the January theme!

Activities: While COVID-19 put a hold on these, we are now planning fun and/or educational daytime activities throughout the DFW metroplex, as well as right here at Robson Ranch.

BYOB: Fourth Saturday of every month. Traditional evening BYOBs are held at different members’ homes. You “Bring Your Own Bottle” and a snack to share. We also sponsor BYOB Breakfasts at different members’ homes as a popular alternative.

Charities and Community Service: The Singles Club supports two wonderful Denton charities: Senior Paws and Cumberland Presbyterian Children’s home. We will work with these groups to provide volunteer opportunities for our members.

Dine Around: Every first Wednesday. Members enjoy getting off the Ranch and dining out at local restaurants.

Events – Annual: The three annual parties are Spring Fling, Halloween Costume Party, and Holiday Party.

Gourmet Dining: A small group is put together with the host designing a menu, and each attendee creates a dish from the recipe provided by the host.

Men’s Poker: Every second Wednesday. Held at different members’ homes, the men play dealer’s choice, low stakes: nickel, dime, or quarter.

Potluck: Quarterly. Potluck is a fun way to get together to enjoy good conversation, good laughs, and good (no, great!) food. Each member is asked to host a casual dinner with six guests.

Silver T Golf Scramble: Every Thursday, pending weather conditions.

Sunshine Committee: This is a new committee in 2022, set up to reach out to our members for celebrating life events, for illness, or for condolences.

White-Glove Dining: Two to three times a year. Enjoy elegant dining with friends at an upscale restaurant.

Wine Tasting: Monthly. There are several wine tasting groups comprised of Singles Club members, some of which have met for many years. The main goal is to enjoy and learn more about wine.