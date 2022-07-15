Singles Club Travels to Nashville

On May 2, 41 Singles Club members went on a bus tour to Nashville, Tenn. In addition to great food and great entertainment—including entertainment by one of our own—the group spent time on Honky Tonk Row, toured the Grand Ole Opry, and took in a wonderful evening performance. We also visited Belle Meade, site of the best thoroughbred horse stud farm in the U.S. during Tennessee’s heyday of thoroughbred racing (Secretariat and Seabiscuit’s lineage is from Belle Meade), the County Hall of Fame, the Nashville Nightlife Dinner Theater, and Madame Tussauds home of the top country stars. The trip was Fun! Fun! Fun! We’re looking forward to our next trip to Lonestar Park.