Singles Silver T Scramble

Two years ago, during COVID restrictions, several Singles ladies got together to play a 9-hole scramble golf for the fun of it. Today, the golf group is known as the Silver T Scramble and is a formal Singles Group activity with participation of 42 Singles men and women. Tee times are set for every Thursday, weather permitting, starting after 4 p.m. The foursome golf groups vary from week to week, and new friendships flourish. After some friendly competition, the golfers gather at the Grill patio for more social time.

Robson Ranch Singles Club is all about social activities. Membership to RR Singles is available with annual dues of $15.