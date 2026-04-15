Spring Beach Vibes: Music and a Little Friendly Competition

Susan Parker

Spring is in the air, and for about 78 Baby Boomers, that meant it was time to trade in winter layers for flip-flops, good music, and a whole lot of laughs. The recent Spring Fling brought sunshine to the clubhouse—whether or not the weather cooperated outside.

The evening kicked off with a beach-inspired playlist that had everyone tapping their feet and reminiscing. Classic hits from the Beach Boys set the tone, mixed with a steady stream of favorites from the 50s, 60s, and 70s. From surf rock to Motown and a little classic rock, the music transported everyone back to simpler times—cruising with the windows down, transistor radios, and summer nights that never seemed to end.

Of course, no good Boomer gathering is complete without a little trivia—and this one came with a twist. Guests tested their knowledge with a true or false Beach Boys trivia game, sparking plenty of debate, laughter, and a few “I knew that!” moments (even if the answers didn’t always agree).

Then came the real action—the red solo cup competitions. And let’s just say, things got interesting.

The first challenge required participants to use a balloon—filled only with air—to knock 15 red solo cups off a table without touching them. It was part skill, part strategy, and part pure luck. Watching contestants try to control the airflow had the crowd cheering (and laughing) as cups stubbornly refused to budge—or flew off all at once.

The final competition raised the stakes. Players had to place a deflated balloon into a cup, inflate it just enough to lift the cup, and then carefully nest it into another cup—repeating the process until all 15 cups were stacked. The first to complete the tower claimed victory. It was equal parts concentration and chaos—and yes, it reminded more than a few attendees of some questionable but memorable fraternity-style games from back in the day.

Between the games and music, guests enjoyed a classic, crowd-pleasing menu: pulled pork sandwiches piled high with coleslaw, potato salad, and all the fixings, topped off with a nostalgic favorite—a Fat Boy ice cream sandwich. Because let’s be honest, no beach-themed event is complete without a sweet finish.

More than anything, the evening was about connection—sharing stories, reliving memories, and making new ones. It was a reminder that while the years may go by, the spirit of fun, friendship, and a good Beach Boys tune never really fades.

Here’s to spring, good music, and proving once again… Boomers still know how to have a great time.