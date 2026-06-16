Spring Fling Draws Full Tennis Courts

Anita Zimmerman , Tamsie Irvan, Ed Dugan and John Manzo. Anita Zimmerman , Tamsie Irvan, Ed Dugan and John Manzo.

Ralph Berry

The first Robson Ranch Tennis Club social tournament of the 2026 season drew a full six courts of doubles players out on an overcast morning for competitive tennis fun at Spring Fling on April 25. The 24 men and women players were randomly matched for rounds of no-add tennis, with the team scoring the most games during each timed segment advancing “up a court” where they changed partners and played another round. When all the serves were served, lobs were lobbed, volleys were volleyed and ground strokes were struck, two men and two women emerged victorious with the most total games won. Taking the title for the women was Anita Zimmerman with Tamsie Irvan following as the runner-up. For the men it was Ed Dugan scoring the championship and John Manzo coming in a close second.

More tournaments are on the way for the Robson tennis club, including a men’s doubles tournament that was played in late May, too late to report in this issue of the paper. In June it is Wimbledon Time. Once again, the men and women of the club will gather for timed rounds to crown a King and Queen of the Court, and take home the trophy. The Saturday morning gathering will be on June 27 at 8 a.m. with matches starting at 8:30 a.m.. Of course, being Wimbledon, all will enjoy strawberries and cream after play is finished and prizes awarded. Like all tennis club tournaments, signup is in advance on Group Spot and the tournament is limited to 24 players due to the limited number of courts.

If tournaments are not of interest to you, the Tennis club is still the hub of tennis activity at the Ranch with regular drop-in times scheduled weekly, presenting a great way to meet new players, as well as all kinds of informal groups organizing and gathering weekly. For more information about any of the tennis at Robson, contact the tennis club at rrtxtennisclub@gmail.com. See you at the courts.