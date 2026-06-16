Paint and Palette Club Illustrates Talent Extraordinaire

Artist members of the Paint and Palette Club (photo by Rosie Kuhn Bouse) JJ Melkus pictured with two of his acrylic paintings. (Photo by Rosie Kuhn Bouse)

Rosie Kuhn Bouse

On the evening of May 25 between the hours of 5 and 7 p.m., the Robson Ranch Paint and Palette Club hosted a Meet the Artist opportunity. This event culminated the week–long art exhibition themed “Symphony of Color” held in the Robson Ranch Clubhouse lobby. Exhibitors from the club gathered to converse with residents who ambled through the Clubhouse lobby before enjoying the fabulous concert given by “Paul Lees at the Keys.” There was a lively buzz as guests moved from one amazing artistic creation to the next asking questions and making admiring remarks. Acrylics, oils, colored pencil, watercolor, and more made for a true Symphony of Color! It did not go unnoticed that the lady artists’ attire and originally hand crafted accessories also displayed a full spectrum of colors.

Among the artists featured was JJ Melkus, who paints in acrylics.

JJ is seen regularly as you enter the Indian Paintbrush Room 103 in the CATC building on Monday and Friday mornings. He chose ‘three little birds’ as his subject because of the fun Bob Marley song that he enjoys by the same name. The background is a blend of the colors of the Jamaican flag, black, gold and green. He holds to the theme of the song, “every little thing is gonna be alright”, having survived much adversity in his life. JJ also does many eye-catching geometrical paintings such as the one pictured. As a member of the club for five years, JJ expresses his wish for more gentlemen to join the club. “It would be nice to have male camaraderie. As a younger single guy, I have no grandchildren to focus on as do the ladies when they visit during open studio.” So gentlemen, here is your official invitation to show your artistic prowess by joining the Paint and Palette Club. No experience is needed and all are welcome.

Yearly membership for the Paint and Palette Club is $10. Third Monday experiences are a class or workshop. Flash Fridays are often spontaneous and announced previous to the date. Room 103 in the CATC is open for members to work on personal projects on Mondays 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Fridays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.